Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Small impact against Cowboys
Smith failed to bring in his only target during Thursday's 16-10 loss to Dallas.
The Saints offense was largely silenced by a strong Cowboys defense, though Smith could've helped get things going had he not dropped what looked like an easy touchdown. After averaging 5.2 targets over his previous five healthy games, Smith should be in store for a larger workload when the Saints try to get back on track during a juicy Week 14 matchup against a Buccaneers defense allowing the second-most yards per pass attempt (8.7) in 2018.
