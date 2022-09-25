Smith exited Sunday's game against the Panthers with a concussion and has been ruled out, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Nearly the entire Saints receiving corps suffered an injury at some point during the game, as Jarvis Landry (ankle) and Michael Thomas (foot) also exited. Smith had an impressive four-catch and 105-yard performance but was hurt late in the fourth quarter at the conclusion of a 48-yard reception. Smith will need to clear the league's concussion protocol in order to suit up for Week 4 against the Vikings.