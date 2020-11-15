Smith won't return to Sunday's contest against the 49ers due to a concussion, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports.

In the aftermath of a big hit in the second quarter, Smith remained on the turf for some time before needing assistance to reach the sideline and eventually go to the locker room. Before he departed, he was held without a catch on one target. Look for Deonte Harris and potentially Marquez Callaway to get any targets that don't go to starting wide receivers Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders.