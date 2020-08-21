Smith drew high praise from head coach Sean Payton in a recent press conference.
"He's an important part of what we're doing offensively," Payton said, while noting that Smith came into training camp in shape and ready to play. It's an encouraging sound byte, but Smith will need to make it happen on the field as he looks to bounce back from an 18/234/5 receiving line posted in 2019.
