Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Targeted four times in win
Smith caught two of four targets for 15 yards during Monday's 12-9 win over Carolina.
The outing snapped a two-game catchless streak for Smith, but it probably wasn't the rebound fans were hoping for. The issues aren't just with Smith. The Saints have not been the same team since Week 12's beatdown of the Eagles -- with a 10-point outing against Dallas in Week 13 and Sunday's uneven performance. The stage is set for the rookie to have a prominent role opposite Michael Thomas, but the Saints need to figure it out and soon before a Steelers team riding a big win over the Patriots comes Sunday.
