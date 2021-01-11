Smith (ankle) could be ready to return for the NFC divisional round, per teammate Deonte Harris, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports.

Smith has been on IR since Week 15. The receiver will need to be removed from IR in order to suit up, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Smith rejoin his teammates in practice this week in light of Harris' comments after the team's win over the Bears in the wild-card round. More light on Smith's status should be shed once the Saints begin their upcoming week of practice.