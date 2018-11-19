Smith (foot) was listed as a non-participant on the Saints' estimated injury report Monday.

The Saints didn't hold practice Monday, but Smith wouldn't have participated if the team had held drills due to a foot injury. As a result, his status bears monitoring as New Orleans prepares to host the Falcons on Thursday evening, especially on the heels of a 10-157-1 line on 13 targets this past Sunday versus the Eagles.

