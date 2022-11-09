Smith gathered in three of four targets for 29 yards during Monday's 27-13 defeat to the Ravens.

Smith tied with running back Alvin Kamara for the Saints' third most targets Monday. The 26-year-old also caught every ball thrown his way except for a tipped pass that was intercepted by Baltimore linebacker Justin Houston. While veteran Jarvis Landry (ankle) did not play for the fifth straight week, Smith still attracted fewer passes than fellow wideouts Chris Olave (nine) and Marquez Callaway (five). With Michael Thomas (toe) now set to miss the remainder of the season on IR, the 5-foot-11 Smith should once again amass a relatively moderate target share whether or not Landry returns against Pittsburgh on Sunday.