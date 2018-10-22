Smith caught three-of-six targets for 44 yards in Sunday's win against the Ravens.

With Ted Ginn (knee) on injured reserve, Smith played 52 of the Saints' 71 offensive snaps in Baltimore. While he was unable to repeat his two-touchdown, 111-yard performance in Week 5, the rookie Smith should continue to see ample playing time while Ginn is sidelined, which will be a minimum of eight weeks. A speedy, downfield threat, Smith makes for a high-upside add in many fantasy leagues, though similar to Ginn, he will likely be prone to week-to-week volatility in the Saints' spread-the-wealth offense.

