Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Three catches in Week 7
Smith caught three-of-six targets for 44 yards in Sunday's win against the Ravens.
With Ted Ginn (knee) on injured reserve, Smith played 52 of the Saints' 71 offensive snaps in Baltimore. While he was unable to repeat his two-touchdown, 111-yard performance in Week 5, the rookie Smith should continue to see ample playing time while Ginn is sidelined, which will be a minimum of eight weeks. A speedy, downfield threat, Smith makes for a high-upside add in many fantasy leagues, though similar to Ginn, he will likely be prone to week-to-week volatility in the Saints' spread-the-wealth offense.
More News
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Expanded role likely awaits•
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Catches two touchdowns versus Redskins•
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Held without a catch•
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Not targeted in Week 3•
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Could get more snaps•
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Makes first career catch•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Nick Chubb?
We're halfway through the Fantasy regular season, what should you believe from Week 7?
-
Week 7 reactions, Week 8 early waivers
Dave Richard looks back at Sunday's biggest story lines, and looks ahead to Week 8's top waiver...
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...