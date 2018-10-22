Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Three catches Week 7
Smith caught three of six targets for 44 yards in Sunday's win against the Ravens.
With Ted Ginn (knee) on injured reserve, Smith played 52 of the Saints' 71 offensive snaps in Baltimore. While he was unable to repeat his two-touchdown, 111-yard performance from Week 5, the rookie should continue to see ample playing time while Ginn is sidelined, which will be a minimum of eight weeks. A speedy, downfield threat, Smith makes for a high-upside add in many fantasy leagues, though similar to Ginn, he'll be prone to volatility in the Saints' spread-the-wealth offense.
