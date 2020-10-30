Smith and Deonte Harris are the only healthy wide receivers on the Saints' active roster, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Smith was expected to be the No. 1 guy last week with Michael Thomas (hamstring) and Emmanuel Sanders (COVID-19) both out, but instead it was Marquez Callaway who led the team in targets (10) and receiving yards (75). An ankle injury now has Callaway ruled out, leaving only Smith, Harris and whoever gets called up from the practice squad. Smith should see more than the four targets he had last week, but he'll be facing a tough Chicago defense in a game that likely will be impacted by strong winds.