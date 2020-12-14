Smith hauled in three of six targets for 60 yards in the Saints' 24-21 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.
Though he failed to find the end zone, Smith finished with a solid performance against Philly, as he drew six targets and caught three balls for the second week in a row. He'll look to post another solid game when the Saints face the Chiefs in Week 15.
More News
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Notches TD in win over Falcons•
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: One reception in Week 12 rout•
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Ready for NFC South battle•
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Logs limited practice Thursday•
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Sustains concussion in Week 10•