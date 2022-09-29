Smith (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
The Saints haven't yet announced whether Smith has fully cleared the league's concussion protocol, but his upgraded activity Thursday is a clear step in the right direction. Michael Thomas (foot) did not practice again while Jarvis Landry (ankle) was limited Thursday, so Smith could be facing increased opportunities versus Minnesota in Week 4, as long as he's healthy.
