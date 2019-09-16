Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Will get X-Rays on ankle
The injury that knocked Smith out of Sunday's game against the Rams was to his ankle, and coach Sean Payton said after the game that Smith will require X-Rays, Luke Johnson of USA Today reports.
There should be greater clarification on Smith's timetable once the results of the X-Rays are know. Smith's injury was just one of many setbacks in what was a rough day for the Saints -- quarterback Drew Brees had to leave the game with a hand injury and New Orleans got the short end of the stick with yet another officiating blunder in what turned into a 27-9 loss.
