The injury that knocked Smith out of Sunday's game against the Rams was to his ankle, and coach Sean Payton said after the game that Smith will require X-Rays, Luke Johnson of USA Today reports.

There should be greater clarification on Smith's timetable once the results of the X-Rays are know. Smith's injury was just one of many setbacks in what was a rough day for the Saints -- quarterback Drew Brees had to leave the game with a hand injury and New Orleans got the short end of the stick with yet another officiating blunder in what turned into a 27-9 loss.