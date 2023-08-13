Smith (groin) won't play in Sunday's preseason opener against the Chiefs, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.
Smith suffered the injury last weekend, and while the issue is expected to be minor, it's not surprising to see the wideout sidelined as a precaution. His next chance to suit up for game action will arrive next Sunday versus the Chargers.
