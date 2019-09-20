Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Won't play Sunday
Smith (ankle) will not play Sunday in Seattle, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Meanwhile, Ted Ginn (thigh) is set to play after returning to a full practice Friday. The Saints will turn to Austin Carr or Deonte Harris as their No. 3 receiver in the first game with Teddy Bridgewater (and/or Taysom Hill) playing quarterback.
