Play

Smith (ankle) will not play Sunday in Seattle, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Meanwhile, Ted Ginn (thigh) is set to play after returning to a full practice Friday. The Saints will turn to Austin Carr or Deonte Harris as their No. 3 receiver in the first game with Teddy Bridgewater (and/or Taysom Hill) playing quarterback.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories