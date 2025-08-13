Penning is expected to miss just a few weeks with the foot injury he sustained during Sunday's preseason game against the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

There was fear Penning suffered a severe injury when he was carted to the locker room Sunday, but the issue is ultimately one he should be able to work through relatively quickly. He had been displaying encouraging signs since being moved inside to guard, and he's still very much in the running for the starting job at left guard come Week 1 of the regular season.