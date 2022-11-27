The Saints reinstated Penning (toe) from injured reserve Saturday.
The rookie offensive tackle looks set to make his NFL regular-season debut Sunday against the 49ers after he had missed the Saints' first 11 games while recovering from surgery to address a turf toe injury he sustained in New Orleans' Aug. 26 preseason finale. Before suffering the injury, Penning appeared poised to serve as the Saints' starting left tackle, but it's not clear if he'll immediately unseat James Hurst for those duties this weekend.