The Saints selected Penning in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 19th overall.

Penning comes to the league from the FCS level out of Northern Iowa, where he was a dominant presence for the past three seasons. He is a massive tackle at 6-foot-7 and 333 pounds with an 83.5-inch wingspan. There is a sentiment that he is raw and will need to get out of bad habits that will get him beat or draw flags at the next level, but Penning has the physical tools to become a starting-caliber tackle.