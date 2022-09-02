The Saints placed Penning (toe) on injured reserve Thursday, Luke Johnson of Nola.com reports.
The 2022 first-round pick suffered a significant turf toe injury in the first quarter of the Saints' preseason finale, so his move to IR isn't a surprise. It's unclear how much time the No. 19 overall pick will miss, but he'll be sidelined for at least the first four games of the regular season. Veteran James Hurst will operate as the starting left tackle to start the season, but Penning, who earned praise from the coaching staff for his development throughout training camp, will likely push him for that job when he eventually is cleared for game action.