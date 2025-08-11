Penning was carted to the locker room with an undisclosed injury Sunday against the Chargers, John Hendrix of AthlonSports.com reports.

Penning played 20 offensive snaps against Los Angeles, seeing all of his action at left guard, prior to leaving with the injury. Selected 19th overall in the 2022 Draft, Penning is competing with Dillon Radunz for the starting job at left guard with the Saints.