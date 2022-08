Penning will undergo surgery on his foot and will be out indefinitely, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 2022 first-round pick suffered a torn ligament in his foot, an injury that was initially described as "bad turf toe". As a result, veteran tackle James Hurst is expected to take over at left tackle provided he's able to shake off a foot injury that has forced the veteran to miss some time during the preseason.