Penning (toe) is no longer in a walking boot and could be available for the Saints' Week 1 contest against the Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 7, Matthew Paras of NOLA.com reports.

Penning was carted off the field during the Saints' preseason opener against the Chargers due to a toe injury. The 2022 first-rounder is progressing well in his recovery, though head coach Kellen Moore was noncommittal about whether Penning would be available for the Saints' regular-season opener. If Penning is not cleared to play Week 1, Dillon Radunz would be the top candidate to start at left guard.