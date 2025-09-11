Saints' Trevor Penning: Still nursing toe injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Penning (toe) did not participate at practice Wednesday, John Hendrix of AthlonSports.com reports.
Penning wasn't able to practice during the week leading up to New Orleans' season opener before missing that contest, and his availability for Week 2 is now in jeopardy. He'll likely need to practice in some capacity Thursday or Friday to have any chance to play Sunday versus the 49ers.
