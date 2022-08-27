Penning was carted to the locker room after suffering a foot injury during Friday's preseason contest against the Chargers, Patrick Magee of Nola.com reports.

The rookie left tackle appeared to have his foot stepped on, and then Juwan Johnson rolled up on him during the final play of the Saints' opening offensive drive. Penning visited the injury tent briefly before being carted to the locker room for further evaluation. The first-round pick started the final exhibition game at left tackle with James Hurst (foot) sidelined. The two lineman are competing to fill the vacated spot left by Terron Armstead, who's now with the Dolphins.