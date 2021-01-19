Siemian signed a reserve/future contract with the Saints on Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Siemian served as the emergency backup quarterback for the Titans and Saints in 2020. The Northwestern product last played meaningful snaps in 2017 when he completed 59 percent of his passes for 2,285 yards (6.5YPA), 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions over 11 games with the Broncos. With Drew Brees set to retire, Siemian could secure a backup role behind Taysom Hill (knee) or Jameis Winston in 2021.