The Saints list Edmunds as their No. 2 fullback on the updated depth chart released by the team Monday, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Edmunds is listed on the Saints' official roster as a running back, but it appears that head coach Sean Payton may be inclined to use the Maryland product at both backfield spots in 2018. The 23-year-old has received positive marks for his blocking thus far in camp and could displace incumbent Zach Line as the Saints' top bulldozer out of the backfield if New Orleans prefer to open up a spot at another position. Even if Line is retained, the versatility Edmunds has shown during the preseason in addition to his strong performance in spot duty as a rookie -- he gained 48 yards and a touchdown on nine carries -- should put him in good position to crack the Week 1 roster.