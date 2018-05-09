Saints' Trey Edmunds: May be in line for increased role
With Mark Ingram likely facing a four-game suspension, Edmunds could be in line for an expanded, early-season role.
Alvin Kamara is expected to see an increased workload while Ingram is sidelined, but Edmunds could also be a beneficiary if he impresses the coaching staff this offseason. An undrafted rookie out of Maryland, Edmunds earned a spot on the Saints' final 53-man roster out of training camp and appeared in all 16 games, primarily as a special-teams contributor. Edmunds is expected to battle for depth-chart positioning with fellow incumbent running backs, Daniel Lasco and Jonathan Williams, as well as rookie Boston Scott, who was drafted by the Saints in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The team could also elect to bring in additional veteran help this offseason.
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...