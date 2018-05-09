Saints' Trey Edmunds: May be in line for increased role

With Mark Ingram likely facing a four-game suspension, Edmunds could be in line for an expanded, early-season role.

Alvin Kamara is expected to see an increased workload while Ingram is sidelined, but Edmunds could also be a beneficiary if he impresses the coaching staff this offseason. An undrafted rookie out of Maryland, Edmunds earned a spot on the Saints' final 53-man roster out of training camp and appeared in all 16 games, primarily as a special-teams contributor. Edmunds is expected to battle for depth-chart positioning with fellow incumbent running backs, Daniel Lasco and Jonathan Williams, as well as rookie Boston Scott, who was drafted by the Saints in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The team could also elect to bring in additional veteran help this offseason.