Saints' Trey Edmunds: Scores first career touchdown
Edmunds ran nine times for 48 yards, including a 41-yard touchdown, in Sunday's win against the Bills.
Edmunds made the Saints' roster as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland, but the fourth-string running back has played almost exclusively on special teams this season. Yet, with Daniel Lasco suffering a scary injury, Edmunds was asked to put the finishing touches on a blowout victory in Buffalo, which he did by rumbling for his first career touchdown late in the fourth quarter. While the 6-1, 223-pound Edmunds is not worth adding in most leagues, Lasco could be set to miss significant time with his injury, so Edmunds would likely be next in line for touches in New Orleans should anything happen to either Mark Ingram or Alvin Kamara.
