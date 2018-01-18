Saints' Trey Edmunds: Will need to earn roster spot in 2018

Edmunds finished the season with nine carries for 48 yards and a touchdown. He also made six special-teams tackles.

An undrafted rookie out of Maryland, Edmunds earned a spot on the Saints' final 53-man roster out of training camp and appeared in all 16 games for the Saints, primarily on special teams. He managed all his offensive production in the Saints' Week 10 blowout win over the Bills after third-string running back Daniel Lasco suffered a season-ending neck injury. Despite his special-teams contributions, Edmunds will likely need to again earn his roster spot next preseason and even if he makes the Saints' final roster, he is unlikely to be on the fantasy radar absent a rash of injuries to the team's running back corps.