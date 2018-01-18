Saints' Trey Edmunds: Will need to earn roster spot in 2018
Edmunds finished the season with nine carries for 48 yards and a touchdown. He also made six special-teams tackles.
An undrafted rookie out of Maryland, Edmunds earned a spot on the Saints' final 53-man roster out of training camp and appeared in all 16 games for the Saints, primarily on special teams. He managed all his offensive production in the Saints' Week 10 blowout win over the Bills after third-string running back Daniel Lasco suffered a season-ending neck injury. Despite his special-teams contributions, Edmunds will likely need to again earn his roster spot next preseason and even if he makes the Saints' final roster, he is unlikely to be on the fantasy radar absent a rash of injuries to the team's running back corps.
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...
-
2017 WR season in review
While running backs thrived in 2017, wide receivers disappointed. Here's a glance at why wideouts...
-
2017 RB season in review
It wasn't long ago when people feared running backs being in short supply. That's history as...
-
2017 QB season in review
With injuries to plenty of big names, quarterbacks weren't as reliable as hoped for in 2017....
-
2017 Season in review
It wasn't a bombastic year. Fantasy points were down. Touchdowns were down. Total plays were...