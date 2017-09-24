Saints' Trey Hendrickson: Active Sunday
Hendrickson (knee) is active for Sunday's matchup with the Panthers, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Hendrickson was limited in practice this week but his injury wasn't thought to be overly serious. He'll be the only active defensive end on the roster behind starters Cameron Jordan and Alex Okafor.
