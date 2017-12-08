Hendrickson is active for Thursday's matchup with the Falcons, Josh Katzenstein of The Times-Picayune reports.

The rookie has played in every contest since Week 2 and that trend won't stop now as Hendrickson takes the field after being limited in practice this week. In 11 games the defensive end has logged 12 tackles (six solo), two sacks, two pass defensed and a forced fumble.