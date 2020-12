Hendrickson totaled one solo tackle, one sack and a tackle for a loss in the Saints' 21-16 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Hendrickson failed to record a tackle or sack in Week 12, but he bounced back against the Falcons by taking Matt Ryan down to reach 10.5 sacks on the season. Hendrickson will look to add to his career-best sack numbers in Week 14 against the Eagles, after Philly surrendered seven sacks to Green Bay in Week 13.