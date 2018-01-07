Saints' Trey Hendrickson: Available for wild-card game
Hendrickson (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's wild-card tilt against the Panthers.
Hendrickson, who hasn't played since Week 14 due to an ankle injury, logged a limited practice Friday and will be available for Sunday's contest. He's expected to provide depth at defensive end behind Cameron Jordan and David Onyemata.
