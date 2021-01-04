Hendrickson provided one solo tackle, a sack, and a tackle for a loss in the Saints' 33-7 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

After totaling 6.5 sacks through his first three NFL seasons, Hendrickson more than doubled that mark in 2020 and tied with Aaron Donald for second-most sacks in the league. Heading into his fourth season, Hendrickson will look to keep the strong play going in 2021.