Saints' Trey Hendrickson: Expected to miss time with ankle injury
Hendrickson is expected to miss additional time with the ankle injury he suffered in Thursday's 20-17 loss to the Falcons, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Though X-rays on Hendrickson's ankle came back negative, the defensive end is believed to be dealing with a significant sprain or swelling, which puts his availability for the Dec. 17 game against the Jets in peril. The Saints' depth at defensive end was already tested with starter Alex Okafor (Achilles) heading to injured reserve in late November, and Hendrickson's injury only further thins the ranks.
More News
-
Saints' Trey Hendrickson: Officially out Thursday•
-
Saints' Trey Hendrickson: Questionable to return Thursday•
-
Saints' Trey Hendrickson: Active Thursday vs. Falcons•
-
Saints' Trey Hendrickson: Nursing knee injury•
-
Saints' Trey Hendrickson: Active Sunday•
-
Saints' Trey Hendrickson: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 TE sleepers
With Rob Gronkowski suspended for the start of the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg gives...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 QB sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback sleepers to target in Week 14, including Jimmy Garoppolo,...
-
What you missed: Kamara goes down
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Podcast: Winning Week 14
What to do with Kareem Hunt, the Packers backfield, Andy Dalton and more in Week 14.
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Doctson
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...