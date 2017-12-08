Hendrickson is expected to miss additional time with the ankle injury he suffered in Thursday's 20-17 loss to the Falcons, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though X-rays on Hendrickson's ankle came back negative, the defensive end is believed to be dealing with a significant sprain or swelling, which puts his availability for the Dec. 17 game against the Jets in peril. The Saints' depth at defensive end was already tested with starter Alex Okafor (Achilles) heading to injured reserve in late November, and Hendrickson's injury only further thins the ranks.