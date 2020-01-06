Hendrickson finished with five tackles (all solo) and a sack in the Saints' 26-20 overtime loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

The third-year man recorded career highs across the board in 2019, ending the season with 19 tackles (11 solo), 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble while playing 411 snaps on defense. He should continue to see substantial playing time in 2020, though it's unlikely that translates into a fantasy-relevant role.