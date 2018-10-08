Hendrickson (illness) is inactive for Monday night's game against the Redskins, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The second-year linebacker has yet to accumulate a tackle in 2018, as his playing time as been sparse. The Saints have a bye week in Week 6, so Hendrickson should have plenty of time to recover from his sickness. Rookie Marcus Davenport will likely see an increase role Monday night in his absence.