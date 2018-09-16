Saints' Trey Hendrickson: Inactive Week 2
Hendrickson is listed as inactive Sunday against the Browns, Larry Holder of The Athletic reports.
Hendrickson was on the field for 24 total snaps Week 1, with 14 on defense and 10 on special teams. He didn't record a single tackle, and will now be a healthy scratch Week 2. Hendrickson is likely to remain entrenched behind Cameron Jordan on the depth chart for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Saints' Trey Hendrickson: Available for wild-card game•
-
Saints' Trey Hendrickson: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Saints' Trey Hendrickson: Won't return Week 17•
-
Saints' Trey Hendrickson: Unable to play Sunday•
-
Saints' Trey Hendrickson: Won't play Week 15•
-
Saints' Trey Hendrickson: Likely out three weeks•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Week 2 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings give his favorite GPP plays on FanDuel and DraftKings.