Hendrickson is listed as inactive Sunday against the Browns, Larry Holder of The Athletic reports.

Hendrickson was on the field for 24 total snaps Week 1, with 14 on defense and 10 on special teams. He didn't record a single tackle, and will now be a healthy scratch Week 2. Hendrickson is likely to remain entrenched behind Cameron Jordan on the depth chart for the foreseeable future.

