Hendrickson (ankle) is expected to be out for three weeks, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Hendrickson suffered the ankle injury in Thursday's loss to the Falcons, and a timetable of three weeks puts him out for at least the rest of the regular season. With Hendrickson out, Cameron Jordan and Hau'oli Kikaha are left as the only healthy defensive ends on the Saints' active roster.