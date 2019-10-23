Play

Hendrickson (neck) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Hendrickson is in line to suit up for his first game since Week 4's win over the Cowboys. He fits into a pass-rushing role, and the third-year pro will look to get back into the groove Sunday against Kyler Murray, who has been dropped 23 times in seven games.

