Saints' Trey Hendrickson: Not on injury report
Hendrickson (illness) is absent from New Orleans' injury report Wednesday, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Hendrickson seems to have fully recovered from his illness during the Saints' bye week. Expect the second-year linebacker to suit up against the Ravens on Sunday.
More News
-
Saints' Trey Hendrickson: Inactive Monday night•
-
Saints' Trey Hendrickson: Questionable for Monday's game•
-
Saints' Trey Hendrickson: Inactive Week 2•
-
Saints' Trey Hendrickson: Available for wild-card game•
-
Saints' Trey Hendrickson: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Saints' Trey Hendrickson: Won't return Week 17•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Jamey Eisenberg has been skeptical of Carson Wentz in his return from injury, but he's ready...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Josh Gordon is showing signs of breaking out in recent weeks, and he is one of Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Waivers: Return of the Mack
Whether you need to replace Aaron Rodgers, or you're just looking for some help at RB, Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football Week 7 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Backfield committees have made life a headache for Fantasy players, but Jamey Eisenberg says...
-
What you missed: Lynch ailing
Heath Cummings catches you up on everything you missed on Tuesday.