Saints' Trey Hendrickson: Nursing knee injury
Hendrickson (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Falcons, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Hendrickson dealt with a knee injury in September, and it's unclear if these are related. The rookie third-round pick has been hovering around 30 defensive snaps per game, and his lack of a stat line -- 12 tackles and two sacks through 11 games -- takes him out of fantasy consideration.
