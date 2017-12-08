Saints' Trey Hendrickson: Officially out Thursday
Hendrickson (ankle) will not return to Thursday's matchup versus the Falcons, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Hendrickson, who came into the game with a knee issue, has added an ankle injury to his list of ailments. The severity of the injury is not known at this time, but he will not return Thursday.
