Hendrickson (neck) will not play in Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Hendrickson was unable to practice all week after injuring his neck in last week's victory over the Cowboys. Thus, his being ruled out is not that surprising. His absence will free up an opportunity for Carl Granderson to see some more work providing depth at defensive end.

