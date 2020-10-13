Hendrickson tallied two tackles and 1.5 sacks Monday in the Saints' 30-27 overtime win over the Chargers.

Hendrickson is now up to 4.5 sacks on the season, tying him for fifth in the NFL with Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt. Given how well he's playing, Hendrickson could continue to hold down a starting role even though 2018 first-round pick Marcus Davenport (toe) was cleared to make his season debut Monday. Hendrickson still played 70 percent of the Saints' defensive snaps, while Davenport was limited to a 30 percent share.