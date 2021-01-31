Hendrickson totaled 25 tackles (22 solo), 13.5 sacks, one pass defended and a forced fumble across 15 games in 2020.
After racking up just 6.5 sacks through his first three seasons, Hendrickson more than doubled that output with 13.5 in 2020. That robust total was good enough to tie with Aaron Donald for second in the NFL. Set to become a free agent in 2021, Hendrickson could look to parlay his big season into a new contract -- with New Orleans or elsewhere.
