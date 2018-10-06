Saints' Trey Hendrickson: Questionable for Monday's game
Hendrickson is questionable for Monday's game against the Redskins with an illness, Josh Katzenstein of NOLA.com reports.
Hendrickson has yet to record a statistic this year on defense and is merely a depth option for the Saints along their defensive line. If he is unable to go Monday, rookie Marcus Davenport will likely step in to an expanded role at defensive end.
