Saints' Trey Hendrickson: Questionable for Sunday
Hendrickson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Hendrickson hasn't played since injuring his ankle in Week 14 against the Falcons. However, he practiced in a limited capacity Friday and seems to have a chance to return Sunday. If he can't, George Johnson should again see an expanded role.
More News
-
Saints' Trey Hendrickson: Won't return Week 17•
-
Saints' Trey Hendrickson: Unable to play Sunday•
-
Saints' Trey Hendrickson: Won't play Week 15•
-
Saints' Trey Hendrickson: Likely out three weeks•
-
Saints' Trey Hendrickson: Expected to miss time with ankle injury•
-
Saints' Trey Hendrickson: Officially out Thursday•
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
SportsLine: Postseason surprise
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.