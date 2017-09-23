Saints' Trey Hendrickson: Questionable for Sunday
Hendrickson (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Hendrickson was limited in practice this week after suffering the knee injury against the Patriots on Sunday. The rookie defensive end played more snaps that expected in his NFL debut and could increase his role if he is able to play against the Panthers this week.
